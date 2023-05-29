close

Start-ups get tax notices on unexplained investment between FY19 and FY21

Notices to check round-tripping, reasons for which angel tax provision has been extended

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
Some start-ups received notices in the previous fiscal year under both Section 68 and Section 56

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Several start-ups, including prominent unicorns, have received tax notices on some supposedly unexplained investments in them between FY19 and FY21.
The notices, under Section 68 of the Income-Tax Act, were served across the start-up spectrum -- fintech, aggregators, and edtech. They sought an explanation on the nature and source of the investment, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard.
The minimum investment in question is Rs 100 crore. However, the total could not be ascertained. Section 68 of the Act deals with unexplained funds credited to the books of taxpayers and for those the source is not given. The Section is invoked mainly to know the identity, creditworthiness, and genuineness of the share issuance.
First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

