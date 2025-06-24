Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Startup Fabheads raises $10 mn to automate composite manufacturing

Startup Fabheads raises $10 mn to automate composite manufacturing

Accel leads Series A as Fabheads aims to modernise carbon fibre production; eyes aerospace and clean energy sectors

Fabheads founders
premium

Abhijeet Rathore and Dhinesh Kanagaraj, founders, Fabheads

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fabheads, a startup specializing in automated composite manufacturing, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with additional participation from Trifecta Capital.
 
The latest round brings the total capital raised by the company to $13 million, including $3 million from earlier seed and pre-seed rounds.
 
Fabheads said the new funding will be used to expand its manufacturing capacity. The funds would also bolster its leadership team, and grow its engineering and research operations to better serve industrial clients.
 
Founded in 2015 by experienced ISRO engineers Dhinesh Kanagaraj and Abhijeet Rathore, Fabheads has developed patent-granted custom
Topics : ISRO Startups manufacturing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon