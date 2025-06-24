Startup Fabheads raises $10 mn to automate composite manufacturing

Fabheads, a startup specializing in automated composite manufacturing, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with additional participation from Trifecta Capital.

The latest round brings the total capital raised by the company to $13 million, including $3 million from earlier seed and pre-seed rounds.

Fabheads said the new funding will be used to expand its manufacturing capacity. The funds would also bolster its leadership team, and grow its engineering and research operations to better serve industrial clients.

Founded in 2015 by experienced ISRO engineers Dhinesh Kanagaraj and Abhijeet Rathore, Fabheads has developed patent-granted custom