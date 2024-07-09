Startups taking longer to hit Series A stage, fintech sees dip in avg time

Startups are taking longer to progress to key funding stages than before.

On an average, startups took 93 months in 2024 (as of June-end) to move from the founded to Series A stage, the longest duration since 2014, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from startup tracker Tracxn. The Series A stage typically represents the first round of institutional funding for startups.

This figure was 80 months in 2023 and 72 months the year before. The pre-pandemic average was 65 months (chart 1). Initially, startups rely on funding from friends and family or angel investors before securing