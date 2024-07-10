Tech for better sleep: Wakefit launches AI-powered sleep solutions

Wakefit.co, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) mattress and sleep solutions firm, plans to scale up its stores across major cities within the next 8-10 months as part of an omnichannel strategy.

“Last year, we operated approximately 10 to 15 stores. We have expanded to nearly 80 stores across 26 cities,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director of Wakefit. “Our store expansion strategy does not involve set targets, but our current presence in nearly 80 stores across 26 cities indicates potential growth to 120 stores within the next 8-10 months.”

He said the top priority for the brand will be to double