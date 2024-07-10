Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech for better sleep: Wakefit launches AI-powered sleep solutions

The sleep technology firm has come up with the country's first-ever line of AI-powered sleep solutions; plans to scale up stores across major cities in 8-10 months as part of an omnichannel strategy

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co
Premium

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wakefit.co, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) mattress and sleep solutions firm, plans to scale up its stores across major cities within the next 8-10 months as part of an omnichannel strategy.

“Last year, we operated approximately 10 to 15 stores. We have expanded to nearly 80 stores across 26 cities,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director of Wakefit. “Our store expansion strategy does not involve set targets, but our current presence in nearly 80 stores across 26 cities indicates potential growth to 120 stores within the next 8-10 months.”

He said the top priority for the brand will be to double

Also Read

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft ditches board observer seat at OpenAI amid regulatory scrutiny

Dinesh Nirmal

IBM Software sees 30-40% productivity gains among developers using GenAI

HONOR 200 smartphone

Honor 200 series with AI-enhanced MagicOS 8.0 launching in India on July 18

AI powered Siri

Apple slates AI-powered Siri for 2025, ChatGPT integration in 2024: Report

PremiumPrayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel

Looking to invest in AI, cybersecurity, Bharat: Accel's Prayank Swaroop

Topics : artifical intelligence startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon