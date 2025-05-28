Tech service providers leverage financial sector expertise for new biz

Technology service providers (TSPs) have been the backbone of India’s financial services industry through the sector's digital transformation, even as they kept pace with fraud and risk management.

These companies, who provide back-end infrastructure solutions to entities, are now using their experience in financial services to cater to segments such as e-commerce and quick commerce, gig economy, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and even gaming.

Use cases include background verification and know your customer (KYC) protocols, onboarding, criminal record checks, and fraud prevention.

"We have an onboarding, risk and fraud as well as a privacy and data governance platform.