Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

India’s tech startups raised $2.5 billion in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (January 1 to March 20), marking an increase of 8.7 per cent year-on-year and a 13.64 per cent rise from the previous quarter, said a Tracxn report on Monday. With this development, India currently ranks third among the highest-funded geographies globally, after the United States and United Kingdom.

According to the Tracxn Geo Quarterly India Tech Report, out of the $2.5 billion, three startups — Erisha E Mobility, Darwinbox, and Infra.Market — received funding of over $100 million each, as compared to three such rounds in