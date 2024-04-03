'Tripling down on our India strategy,' says Jungle Ventures' Amit Anand

Singapore-based venture capital firm Jungle Ventures is scaling up its investment in India. It plans to double down on areas such as software-as-a-service, consumer tech, edtech, and healthcare.

This includes partnering with founders to build high-growth, capital-efficient technology businesses, and supporting their growth from seed to unicorn, and IPO stage.

“We have deployed Rs 1,000 crore in India in the last 10 years. We're now hitting a pace of Rs 1,000 crore in a year in India (in largely series B rounds),” said Amit Anand, founding Partner, Jungle Ventures, in a video interview with Business Standard. “That is an inflection