Uber boosts eco-mobility, backs Indian startups with sustainovate challenge

Uber is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and has been continuously working with governments, partners, think tanks, and others to address global sustainability challenges, the company

(L) Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, and Head of the Bangalore Tech Center during the Uber Sustainovate event in Bengaluru
(L) Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director of Engineering, and Head of the Bangalore Tech Center during the Uber Sustainovate event in Bengaluru

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Ride-hailing giant Uber is engaging with startups for innovative solutions to fast-track the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country. The firm recently threw up a startup challenge to encourage efforts by Indian companies towards building such solutions in the country.

Uber Sustainovate received applications from over 140 startups in the country. They went through three rigorous jury rounds with founders fielding questions on vision, profitability, practicality, and the uniqueness of the solution, among others.

“We saw a whole host of bright and futuristic ideas from over 140 startups from all parts of the country,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director

Topics : Uber Sustainability Electric mobility startups in India Indian startups

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

