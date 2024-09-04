Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Unicorn India Ventures eyes a new chapter, aims to be a cross-border fund

Unicorn India Ventures eyes a new chapter, aims to be a cross-border fund

Cross-border funds have their unique advantages: they allow funds to build strong connections in two countries and create a network that encompasses both regions

Bhaskar Majumdar, Co-founder, and MD Unicorn ventures India,UVI
Premium

Bhaskar Majumdar, Co-founder, and Managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital firm Unicorn India Ventures, which is in the midst of closing its third fund, is also working towards becoming a cross-border venture firm. While it will take the firm a few years to reach that destination, the groundwork for this has begun under the firm’s founder and managing partner, Bhaskar Majumdar.

Cross-border funds have their unique advantages: they allow funds to build strong connections in two countries and create a network that encompasses both regions.

In India, Nexus Venture Partners is the only venture capital (VC) that has such a structure. “Once we close the third fund,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon