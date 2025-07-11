Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / VinFast ties up with BatX Energies for EV battery recycling in India

VinFast ties up with BatX Energies for EV battery recycling in India

VinFast partners with BatX Energies to recycle and repurpose high-voltage EV batteries in India, strengthening its commitment to a sustainable battery value chain for its India operations

VInfast
premium

The announcement comes as VinFast accelerates its India plans. (Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast on Friday announced it has signed a strategic agreement with India’s BatX Energies to recycle, recover, and repurpose high-voltage electric vehicle batteries.
 
The deal marks a major step towards building a localised and sustainable battery value chain for VinFast’s India operations, including its upcoming Thoothukudi factory and after-sales services.
 
Under the agreement, BatX Energies will handle the recovery of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel from end-of-life batteries, ensuring they are reintegrated into the battery production cycle. The move aims to reduce the environmental impact of battery production and lower dependence on raw material
Topics : Electric Vehicles
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon