Zeta bets on modern code to rewrite $300 bn banking software market

Zeta, a fintech firm co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati, is aiming to capture a major share of the $300 billion global banking technology market in the next few years. The company’s flagship product, Omni Stack, offers a cloud-native, API-driven alternative to the legacy infrastructure still used by many banks. With most financial institutions operating on decades-old systems, Zeta sees a long-term opportunity to overhaul the digital backbone of global banking.

“Our goal is to capture between 25 to 50 per cent of that. It’ll take 10–15 years to make a meaningful mark,” Turakhia said.

Turakhia and Gaddipati,