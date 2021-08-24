2021 Inc. 5000 Names Assiduus Global One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Inc. magazine revealed that Assiduus Global is among America's top companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. It is Assiduus Global's first attempt and is the only cross-border, multi-platform E-commerce supply chain and Distributions Company on the list.

The prestigious list is the most comprehensive view of the most important segment of the economy: America's independent-minded entrepreneurs. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honoured and excited to be part of the 2021 Inc 5000," says Dr Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO of Assiduus Global. "E-commerce is a rapidly growing ecosystem, and we're proud to be leading at the forefront of the industry. We're actively changing the way organizations scale and grow across global E-commerce marketplaces. We can't wait to see where things go from here."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Assiduus Global is the world's largest & fastest growing, cross-border, multi-platform E-commerce supply chain and Distributions Company. Assiduus is backed by home-bred patent-pending cutting-edge technology that helps build and scale incumbent Fortune 500 companies and upcoming D2C brands across leading global E-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Noon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and the like. Assiduus operates across five continents and over ten global E-commerce marketplaces. They efficiently leverage data, patent-pending technology and intelligence to offer brands exhaustive research-based actionable insights that drive higher E-commerce rankings, ROI and deliver results with credibility and consistency.

Inc. is the world's most trusted business-media brand that offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

