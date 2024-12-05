5th Asia Leadership Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Mumbai
5th Asia Leadership Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Mumbai
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The 5th Asia Leadership Awards, organized by the Leadership Federation, took place at the Radisson Blu International Airport Hotel in Mumbai, India. This prestigious event recognized exceptional leaders and organizations whose innovative contributions are transforming industries and driving progress across Asia.
A Celebration of Vision and Achievement
The event hosted distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the region, honouring their outstanding contributions to diverse fields, including technology, sustainability, healthcare, and education.
Keynote and Thought Leadership
The Awards featured a keynote address by Dr. Ajay Prabhakar, award-winning author and Senior Consultant at the United Nations, who highlighted the importance of forward-thinking leadership in today's dynamic world. Additional speakers included:
-Megha Paradkar, VP of Customer Engagement at Aavenir
- Devendrasingh Rajput, CBO at Indira IVF
- Tentu Venkataramana, CEO at JR Group of Industries
- Payal Nanjiani, CEO & Founder at The Payal Nanjiani Company
- Vaishali Wagle, Founder & CEO at Zenesse
Esteemed Jury Members
The winners were meticulously selected by an esteemed panel of jurors renowned for their expertise across diverse fields. The jury members included:
- Pavan Joshi, Vice President of Software Engineering at Fiserv
- Rajesh Kotha, Software Development Engineering Advisor at Fiserv
- Vijayshekar Duvur, Software Systems Modernization Specialist at 3i Infotech Inc.
- Navtej Paul Singh, GenAI and Senior Data Analyst Leader at AustralianSuper
- Yaseen Sahar, Assistant Vice President- SBI Funds Management Limited
- Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader, Collabera Inc.
Their collective insights ensured that only the most deserving individuals and organizations were honoured.
Winners of the 5th Asia Leadership Awards
1.AgileFever LLC - Fastest Growing EdTech Company - Asia
2.Aidosol Private Limited - Excellence in Data Solutions
3.Akhilesh Shivhare - Leadership in CX Excellence: EV & Mobility
4.Alok Aggarwal - CEO of the Year - Housing Finance Companies
5.Anushika Jain - Leadership Excellence Award
6.Arcadis - Digital Transformation Award
7.Arcadis - Engineering Excellence Award
8.Arpil Mehta - Excellence in Data Analysis and AI
9.Arun Mani - Global Laureate in HR
10.Dharmesh Doshi - Technology Innovation Leader
11.Digital Aspire Tech - Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company
12.Dr. Ajay Prabhakar - International Thought Leader
13.Dr. Haridas S Nair - Leader of the Year
14.Dr. Nirmalkumar B. Kulkarni - HR Business Leader of the Year
15.Dr. Vijaykumar Bhaskar Madne - Global Leadership in Supply Chain Management
16.Esha Nair - CHRO Leadership Excellence
17.Freyr Energy Services - Innovation in Solar Power and Clean Energy
18.Gagan Gupta - Shared Services Innovator Award
19.Girish Kousgi - Impeccable Leader Award
20.Glenn Perry - Lifetime Achievement Award
21.Gurpreet Singh - Excellence in Cloud Strategy Award
22.Harjai Computers Pvt Ltd - Best Employer Award
23.Ideassion Technology Solutions - Strategic Partner in Digital Transformation
24.Imthyaz C Sheriff - CEO of the Year
25.INOVR - Outstanding Contribution to Pharmaceutical L & D
26.Jaya Laxmi - Emerging Leader in Human Resources
27.Jumana Vadnagarwala - Female Entrepreneur of the Year
28.Kalolwala & Associates - Excellence in Industry-Specific Communications - Stakeholder Communications
29.Leads 'N Latte - Best B2B Sales and Marketing Agency
30.Lionel Paul David - CHRO of the Year
31.Macchem Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in API Manufacturing
32.Macchem Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Innovation in Product & Process Development
33.Madhu Kola - Excellence in IT Infrastructure Leadership and Innovation
34.Manikandan Ayyasamy - Leadership in Web Development and Mentorship
35.Megha Paradkar - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year
36.Melange Digital - Best Use of AI in Marketing
37.Muzammil Ahmed Shaikh - Excellence in Cybersecurity Leadership
38.Nadia Hakani - Promising Leadership Facilitator
39.Naveen Bansal - Visionary Leader as Digital Marketer
40.Pallavi Sowoji - Operational Excellence
41.Pankaj Malpotra - Outstanding Project Manager
42.Pankaj Singh - COO of the Year
43.Pavani Mandiram - Global Laureate in IT
44.Piyush Khivasara - Excellence in Financial Leadership
45.PNB Housing Finance Limited - Excellence in Financial Services
46.Prashant Thakar - Innovative Leader in FinTech
47.Punit Panjwani - Digital Transformation Leader in Manufacturing
48.Quality Kiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback
49.Rajesh Mhatre - The Most Dynamic IR Professional
50.Rajiv Bajaj - Transformation Leader of the Year
51.RG Hospitals - Best Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital
52.Sandeep Reddy HR - COO of the Year 2024 - Real Estate
53.Sathbir Kaur - Global Laureate in HR
54.Savit Interactive Pvt Ltd - Best Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency
55.Shankar Gouda - Data Engineering Leader of the Year
56.Siddhesh Jaitapkar - Digital Marketing Innovator
57.Dr. Snehasish Dutta - Emerging CEO & CXO Coach
58.Talkfever Social Media Limited - Global Visionary Award for Diverse Social Media Platform
59.Tentu Venkataramana - Visionary Leader Award
60.TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited - Healthy Innovative Initiatives in Event Management by DISCOM
61.Vaishali Wagle - Best Leadership Coach
62.Vijay Bindlish - Decarbonization Pioneer Award
63.Vijay Bindlish - Sustainable Leadership in Steel Manufacturing
64.WorldRef Technologies - Most Innovative Startup Award
65.YRSK Marketing & Branding Solutions - Agency of the Year
Looking Ahead
Following the success of the 5th Asia Leadership Awards, the Leadership Federation is gearing up for the Bharat Leadership Excellence Summit & Awards, scheduled for February 1, 2025, in New Delhi.
Join Us
To learn more or participate in future events, visit The Leadership Federation's website or contact register@theleadershipfederation.com.
