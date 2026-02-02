PNN New Delhi [India], February 2: Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon India Ltd and owner of e-commerce platform gintaa, has welcomed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it progressive, growth-oriented and reassuring for India Inc. In a statement, Jaiswal said the Budget sends a strong message of stability, continuity and long-term intent at a time of global economic uncertainty. Its sustained focus on capital expenditure and infrastructure--covering roads, railways, ports, logistics, housing and urban development--will have a strong multiplier effect, boosting demand and capacity utilisation across construction, manufacturing, cement, steel and allied sectors. By placing infrastructure at the core, the Budget strengthens the backbone of economic growth.

He also highlighted the emphasis on strengthening manufacturing and domestic value creation through initiatives supporting Make in India, improved logistics and increased private sector participation. These measures will enhance global competitiveness, productivity, exports and deeper integration into international supply chains. The continued focus on MSMEs was termed a key positive, with improved access to credit, simplified regulations and encouragement of formalisation helping strengthen employment generation and ensure inclusive, broad-based growth across the industrial ecosystem. From an industry standpoint, the thrust on ease of doing business, digitisation and technology adoption is timely. Simplified compliance, transparent governance and digital infrastructure will reduce transaction costs, improve efficiency and enable businesses to focus on innovation and expansion. The emphasis on skilling and human capital development further ensures access to a future-ready workforce.

Jaiswal also appreciated the Budget's responsible approach towards sustainability, with initiatives in green energy, climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable development creating opportunities for corporates to invest in green technologies and align with global ESG standards. Overall, he said, the Budget strikes the right balance between growth and fiscal discipline, strengthens investor confidence, encourages private sector participation and lays a strong foundation for long-term economic transformation--reinforcing the belief that India's growth story is accelerating with clarity and purpose.