A S Mehta and Pawan Agarwal elected as IPMA office bearers; IPMA awards announced

You would like to read
- Voltas wins the prestigious 'National Energy Conservation Award 2021'
- [CISCE Sem 1 Boards] Chapter-wise topic-wise mock test, additional specimen papers released! Exam tips announced!
- DS Group's water conservation initiatives focus on long term water sustainability
- A Water Conservation Initiative to save 40,000 litres per day changed "Water Is Free" to "Water Is Valuable" Outlook
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited shines again, reports 277% growth in PAT in Q1FY22 (YOY)
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): A S Mehta, President & Director, JK Paper Ltd., and Pawan Agarwal, Managing Director, Naini Papers Ltd., have been elected as President and Vice President of the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) respectively at the 22nd AGM of the national apex body for Paper Industry in India.
IPMA Awards for 2019-20 were also announced at the AGM. IPMA Paper Mill of the Year Award has been bagged by Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd., Erode. The award recognises an Indian paper mill that sets an example in areas of productivity, quality, HRD, research & development, environment, energy, etc. besides striving to attain global competitiveness.
IPMA Award for Energy Conservation has been won by ITC Ltd. (PSPD), Bhadrachalam. The award recognises the efforts of an Indian paper mill towards energy efficiency and conservation, employing a range of innovations and technologies.
IPMA Environment Award has been conferred on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd., Kagithapuram. The award recognises the efforts of an Indian paper mill towards environment preservation and reduction in its environmental impact through adoption of clean and green technologies, resource conservation, control of emissions, employing effective effluent treatment techniques, as well as promoting agroforestry leading to carbon sequestration.
IPMA awards are truly representative of the entire industry as these are open to all paper mills in India, regardless of size, category, location and affiliation. An eminent jury of technical and industry experts evaluates the nominations received for the awards.
As a national apex body, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) represents the resurgent and organised face of the Paper Industry in India. IPMA membership comprises large integrated pulp & paper mills from the private and public sector with a product mix of all varieties of paper (writing, printing, packaging, paperboard, specialty and newsprint) located in all regions of the country using conventional fibre such as wood & bamboo and also unconventional raw materials like recycled fibre/recovered paper, agro residue, viz. bagasse and wheat straw.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor