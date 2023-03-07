Add a spiritual touch to your Holi celebrations with Hari Darshan's Organic Tika Combo

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/PNN): Hari Darshan, India's leading manufacturer of premium pooja products, is excited to announce the launch of its new limited edition Tika Combo just in time for the festival of Holi. The product, which uses organic colouring, has been in high demand from customers each year and is now available exclusively around the Holi season.

Holi, a festival of colours, honours the triumph of good over evil and the start of spring. Goldy Nagdev, the MD of Hari Darshan, states, "I believe that Holi should be celebrated in the traditional way with Tilak Holi, where people apply tika on each other's foreheads." He adds, "Our limited edition Tika Combo is perfect for this purpose, and we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality pooja products."

Hari Darshan has been manufacturing a wide range of devotional, spiritual, and meditation products for over 50 years. Their products are made with the finest ingredients and are designed to help people connect with their spirituality and find inner peace. Hari Darshan is a household name across the country and loved for its range of dhoop (incense paste), agarbatti (incense sticks), hawan samagri, kalawa, gulab jal, puja diya oil, camphor, and, of course, the tika. They have been synonymous with spirituality, devotion, and peace, and that is the message they wish to broadcast to the world, ensuring that their products are made with the same amount of emotions.

Their brand promise of "Mehke Mann, Hoke Prasann" has been personified by their global brand ambassador, Bollywood actress and philanthropist Juhi Chawla. She stated, "Authenticity, originality, and honesty are values that Hari Darshan has been built on, and they are values that I value and identify with the most. Their new Holi colours and the vision behind these colours are exactly the kind of values I practise and wish to promote,"

As a legacy brand, Hari Darshan has won the hearts of people across the country with their devotion, belief, positivity, wellness, and bliss over the last 50 years.

Their limited-edition Tika Combo, which uses organic dyes, is entirely consistent with their intention to celebrate Holi the old-fashioned way. They encourage their customers to try them out and experience the simple joys of Tilak Holi.

(https://www.haridarshan.com/)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)