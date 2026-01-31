PRNewswire Goa [India], January 31: India Energy Week : In a significant boost to India's industrial infrastructure, AG & P Industrial (Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Incorporated), a wholly owned subsidiary of AG & P International Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and a global pioneer in modular construction and Modstruction™ technology since seven decades, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pragati Infra Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (PISL), a leading Indian EPC and infrastructure development company renowned for its strong execution capabilities, for setting up of country's first advanced modular EPC and fabrication manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. - State-of-The-Art Heavy Modular Fabrication and Erection Manufacturing Facility to be Established in Andhra Pradesh with a Proposed Investment of USD 100 million

This strategic partnership aims to create a long-term joint venture in India, focused on developing advanced fabrication yards, modular EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) infrastructure, and localized manufacturing for the oil & gas, LNG, and energy transition sectors. This partnership leverages AG & P Industrial's 70+ years of global leadership in modular construction, advanced fabrication, and full-asset lifecycle EPFCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning) services, alongside Pragati Infra Solutions' deep expertise and execution capabilities in industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, and large-scale project development across India. The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Atul Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director-Designate, Engineers India Limited during India Energy Week 2026 - India's premier global energy platform.

AG & P Industrial and PISL will each hold a 50 percent stake in the proposed joint venture, which involves an investment of USD 100 million. The facility is expected to be completed by 2027. Ms. Anupam Ahuja, President, Corporate Strategy & Development, AG & P Global, said, "We are excited to embark on a long-term partnership with PISL and proud to contribute to India's dynamic growth story. Our collaboration reflects India's transition from traditional, labor-intensive construction to productivity-driven, industrialized execution models. This shift is fueling demand for modular infrastructure and integrated delivery solutions that ensure faster, safer, and more predictable project outcomes. By combining AG & P Industrial's proprietary Modstruction™ methodology with PISL's large-scale project and infrastructure expertise, we will offer the speed, certainty, and scalability necessary to realize integrated, modular and future-ready infrastructure solutions for India's rapidly expanding energy, power, digital, industrial, and oil & gas sectors."

Mr. Shubhendra Mittal, Managing Director, PISL, said, "Together, PISL and AG & P intend to develop a world-class fabrication and modularization yard in India, aligned with national priorities such as import substitution, energy security, and industrial self-reliance. Our platform is designed to closely support marquee EPC players across upstream, midstream, downstream, and gas infrastructure projects, while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. In partnership with AG & P Industrial, we will expand in-country manufacturing capacity and jointly develop a state-of-the-art heavy modular fabrication and erection facility, with the core philosophy to maximizing production and bring globally benchmarked EPC and fabrication capabilities to India."

The collaboration is poised to support the next phase of India's infrastructure, energy, and industrial development, and is aligned with the country's national productivity and digitization agenda, while delivering to the Government of India's vision of accelerating infrastructure and industrial growth, attracting foreign direct investment, and building a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. About AG & P Industrial A subsidiary of the AG & P Group, AG & P Industrial, Manila is a leading diversified provider of full-asset lifecycle EPFCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning), infrastructure development, and O & M services. With a strong record of delivering award-winning projects worldwide--including LNG terminals, refineries, and complex process units--AG & P Industrial is known for its modular construction expertise and proprietary Modstruction™ methodology, enabling it to build large segments of projects and complex process modules in a controlled environment with the highest standards of safety and quality. For more information, visit www.agp-industrial.com

About PISL Pragati Infra Solutions Private Limited (PISL), part of the Pragati Group, is a leading construction firm specializing in EPC services for both in-house projects and as a trusted contractor for multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals. With over 16 years of industry experience and a strong ethical foundation, PISL has successfully delivered projects across millions of square meters in sectors such as copper smelting, food processing, radial wire manufacturing, automotive, heavy engineering, MSME, chemicals, logistics and warehousing and more. For more information, visit https://pislinfra.com/.