AGC Networks to acquire Fujisoft in Middle East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): A Global Solutions Integrator announced that it will be acquiring Fujisoft (along with its associated companies in UAE) through its indirect subsidiary - Black Box Holdings Limited Cayman Islands.

Fujisoft is a technology company committed to bringing the best possible technology solutions to customers in the region. The proposed acquisition is subject to approval from the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development for the company in Abu Dhabi.

The acquisition of Fujisoft will substantially increase and strengthen AGC's presence and offerings in the MEA region. This will also enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box across Cloud Computing and Virtualization, Cyber Security, Managed SoC and NoC, Managed Services, Data Center and Collaboration solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Fujisoft team members as part of the AGC family," said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corporation.

"This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region. In our pursuit to remain the customer's trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services, the combination of Fujisoft and AGC will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region," Verma added.

"This acquisition is a logical next step that creates substantial value for customers and stakeholders of both AGC and Fujisoft. It will truly benefit customers and business partners through expanded product portfolio and service excellence in the Middle East region and beyond," said Albert Raj, Managing Director, Fujisoft.

"Bringing Fujisoft under the umbrella of AGC Networks will surely enable customers to garner the cross leverage across AGC and Black Box solution offerings and services support base in the region," said Deepak Kumar Bansal, Chief Financial Officer of AGC Networks.

"Operating within the restrictive parameters of Work from Home during the current COVID times and under the new normal, this challenging and unique acquisition by AGC is in the wake of our focused approach on continuing to be at the forefront to offer the best technology solutions and services in the various markets that we operate in," said Rohit Himatsingka, Vice President and Head Corporate Development and Strategy of AGC Networks.

