Agilemania Launches 'Mid-Career Crisis' Companion Tool for AI-Ready Professionals VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: Agilemania, one of the world's largest providers of Agile training and coaching, has launched its largest campaign to date with Agilemania AI-Powered Career Companion. The campaign is aimed at the mid-career IT and ITES professionals, or anyone who is facing challenges in navigating the AI disruption, slower career growth, and increased competition from younger professionals. Agilemania's research indicates that more than 83% of candidates who were not hired already had the qualifications required for the roles they applied for. The bigger challenge, the company found, was often how their experience, skills, and career story were positioned.

"We kept seeing the same pattern across thousands of professionals at Agilemania. They were solving the wrong problem. They updated the resume. They got another certification. The callbacks still didn't come." - Naveen Kumar Singh, Partner Consultant, Agilemania The AI-powered Career Companion is designed to address that gap. Rather than functioning as another resume builder or job board, the platform provides a structured career diagnostic based on more than two decades of Agilemania's coaching and training experience. It evaluates a professional's CV, LinkedIn profile, skill currency, interview readiness, career positioning, and potential career risks before generating a prioritized roadmap tailored to their target role.

The platform operates across five structured steps. 1. The Career Risk Scanner maps risk across six career dimensions in under 12 minutes. 2. The CV and LinkedIn analyzer detects your positioning gaps, ATS blind spots, and missing skills. 3. The Optimization Engine helps you rebuild a professional's career narrative for the AI-era market. 4. The Mock Interview Engine adapts questions depending on the specific position and the gaps in your resume. 5. The 90-Day Goal Planner converts the diagnosis into an executable weekly roadmap. Unlike traditional job tools, the AI-powered Career Companion begins with a structured diagnostic before recommending a single action. The question it answers first is not "Here is what to fix" but "Here is what is actually broken.

Your Experience Is an Asset. Make Sure the Market Sees It. The AI-Powered Career Companion brings together career diagnostics, AI-powered profile analysis, role matching, interview preparation, and structured career planning in one journey. It doesn't just tell you what to fix. It shows you why the gap exists, what matters most, and what to do next. Take the Career Risk Scanner. Understand your position. Get your next move. Start Your Free Career Assessment Today �' About Agilemania: Agilemania is a trusted name for consulting and training in product management, agile product delivery, DevOps, and project management. With over 15 years of experience, Agilemania has worked with organizations in South and Southeast Asia to deliver sustainable business and technical agility. They have highly trained coaches, trainers, and consultants who provide support to their alumni through certifications, career development, workshops, webinars, and other creative, cutting-edge education and programs offered.

Author: Naveen Kumar Singh, Principal Consultant - PST, SPC, Agile Coach, CSD & LFST (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)