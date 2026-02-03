VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: The AI Finance Leadership Summit 2026 (AIFLS'26) concluded successfully at the C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, New Delhi, drawing strong participation from students, early-career professionals, educators, and senior finance leaders. The summit was also attended by a wider audience through live online participation.

Designed as a focused dialogue between industry and academia, the summit examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping finance roles, hiring expectations, and long-term career pathways.

The event centred on real-world perspectives from CFOs and senior finance professionals who are navigating these changes in practice.

Across three panel discussions, speakers explored themes such as skills that matter for finance careers in India, the global demand for finance and accounting talent, and the evolving debate around AI versus the accountant--what changes, what remains, and where human judgement continues to be critical. A dedicated fireside chat on upskilling further addressed how students and professionals can adapt their learning approaches in an AI-enabled environment.