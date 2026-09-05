VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Alaric Securities, an EU-regulated broker-dealer with a strong presence across Europe, received the Best Trading Platform 2026 award at Money Expo India, held Aug. 29-30 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The award recognizes Hammer Pro™, Alaric Securities' proprietary desktop trading platform for active and professional traders, and was presented by HQMENA, a financial media and events group and the organizer of Money Expo India. The recognition comes as Alaric Securities expands its presence in India through a growing local team, new client relationships, and strategic partnerships. "Receiving the Best Trading Platform 2026 award is an important recognition of the work our team has put into Hammer Pro," said Anton Panayotov, CEO of Alaric Securities. "We have built the platform around the real needs of active and professional traders: speed, control, reliable market access and the flexibility to adapt the technology to the way they trade. This recognition in India is especially meaningful as we deepen our relationships and continue developing our presence in one of the world's most dynamic financial markets."

Hammer Pro combines direct market access and real-time market data with advanced charting, customizable hotkeys, proprietary market scanners, execution tools and performance analytics. Recent enhancements include new real-time market scanners and expanded AI tools that help traders analyze and track their performance. Now in its fifth edition, Money Expo India is the country's largest trading and investing expo, according to the organizer. The event brought together more than 20,000 attendees, 1,000 companies, 300 exhibitors and 200 speakers representing more than 30 countries. The award was accepted on behalf of Alaric Securities by Yanko Hristov, Head of Sales and institutional business development, who also delivered a keynote at the event. His presentation, titled "Choosing the Right Broker Has Never Been So Important - and So Difficult," examined how the choice of broker affects more than the price traders and investors pay, including execution quality, market access, technology, asset protection and the support they receive when it matters most.

The recognition comes amid continued growth in participation in trading and investing across India. According to the National Stock Exchange of India, the country surpassed 130 million unique registered investors in April 2026, adding the most recent 10 million investors in seven months. The investor base grew at a compound annual rate of 26.4% from fiscal 2021, compared with 15.2% during the preceding five years. As India's investor population expands, demand is growing for reliable trading and investment technology, transparent market access and tools suited to participants at every level of market experience. Alaric Securities plans to continue investing across these areas as it builds out its relationships, partnerships, and market presence.

For more information, please visit our website at www.alaricsecurities.com About Alaric Securities Alaric Securities is a licensed broker-dealer regulated by the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). In the UK, the group operates through its sister company, Alaric Securities UK, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with offices in Sofia, London, Luxembourg and Istanbul. Founded in 2011, the company offers direct market access and proprietary trading technology - including its Hammer Pro™, Hammer Lite™ and Hammer Lite Plus™ platforms, powered in part by Nasdaq Real-Time Data - serving clients from beginner to institutional level.

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