PRNewswire Detroit (Michigan) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24: Altimetrik, an AI-first data- and digital-engineering company, announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering in Q1 2026. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations. Altimetrik has been recognized for its end-to-end innovation and engineering capabilities that help enterprises accelerate concept-to-commercialization journeys. Its approach integrates strategy, ideation, product engineering, quality assurance, platform modernization, AI and automation, and digital twin-enabled simulation to deliver scalable, production-ready outcomes and measurable business impact. The firm supports clients across the full innovation lifecycle from requirements and product design through development, deployment, and re-engineering.

"Being recognized by Constellation affirms our belief that AI is changing the economics of innovation. Enterprises must rethink operating models, embed intelligence into core systems, and connect engineering to outcomes that matter," said Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer, Altimetrik. "Our role is to help clients move beyond pilots to scaled execution with rigorous AI engineering and clear accountability, translating innovation into durable economic value." As enterprises move from pilot programs to scaled digital and AI-driven operations, demand is rising for partners that can combine product engineering rigor with innovation execution. Analyst recognition in innovation and engineering services reflects growing market emphasis on outcome-driven transformation, faster commercialization cycles, and platform-centric operating models.

"The push for business transformation via digital and AI has never been greater," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Founder at Constellation Research. "In the Age of AI, organizations seek to achieve exponential efficiency with their technology investments. The ShortList provides a jump start in their transformation journey." Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/ShortList About Altimetrik Altimetrik is an AI-first data and digital engineering company helping enterprises accelerate growth through an incremental, product-driven approach. As an official OpenAI services partner, our ALTI AI Adoption Lab™ and DomainForge.ai enable organizations to build and scale enterprise-grade AI solutions. With 10,000+ practitioners worldwide and deep engineering DNA, we help businesses across BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences modernize technology, launch new business models, and scale AI adoption, powered by data-led innovation, intelligent digital operations, and automation. Recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for BFSI and Life Sciences Digital Engineering, Altimetrik also ranks on Glassdoor's Best Led Companies in 2025, delivering efficiency, visibility, and frictionless growth in the AI era. Learn more at altimetrik.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862661/Altimetrik_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)