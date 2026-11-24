PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: ANSR today announced the launch of 500Leaders, a dedicated leadership platform designed to identify, develop, and connect the next generation of senior leadership talent with the world's most ambitious Global Capability Centers (GCCs). As GCCs increasingly drive enterprise-wide transformation, innovation, AI adoption, and global business outcomes, the demand for leaders capable of operating at enterprise scale has never been greater. 500Leaders has been created to help cultivate the leadership capabilities, networks, and opportunities required for the next phase of GCC growth. Built around three core pillars - opportunities, learning, and community - 500Leaders offers senior executives access to high-impact leadership opportunities, curated development experiences, and an exclusive peer network focused on shaping the future of global enterprises.

500Leaders is part of the broader set of ANSR platforms like Talent500, extending its mission from helping enterprises build world-class teams to nurturing the leaders who will define the next era of GCC success. As GCCs continue to evolve from operational hubs into strategic centers of innovation, product development, AI transformation, and enterprise leadership, Talent500 is expanding its focus beyond talent acquisition to leadership development and ecosystem building. "India's GCC story has reached a defining moment," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR. "Today's GCCs are no longer support organizations. They are driving enterprise strategy, innovation, and transformation on a global scale. As their role expands, so does the need for a new generation of leaders who can operate at enterprise scale, influence global business outcomes, and navigate increasing complexity. With 500Leaders, we are creating a platform that helps exceptional leaders discover opportunities, accelerate their growth, build meaningful connections, and expand their influence far beyond functional boundaries. The future of enterprise transformation is increasingly being written by GCC leaders, and we want to help build that next generation of leadership."

The launch of 500Leaders builds on ANSR's longstanding commitment to leadership development within the GCC ecosystem. Earlier this year, ANSR partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to launch LATITUDe, one of the industry's first premier executive education programs designed specifically for GCC leaders. Through initiatives such as LATITUDe and now 500Leaders, ANSR is creating a comprehensive ecosystem to support leadership growth, from executive learning and capability building to community, mentorship, networking, and career advancement. The launch also builds on ANSR's extensive experience in leadership hiring and GCC talent strategy. Over the past year alone, ANSR has helped place more than 2,500 leaders across the GCC ecosystem, providing unique insight into the capabilities, experiences, and leadership profiles that organizations need to succeed in an increasingly complex global environment.

Through 500Leaders, members will gain access to: - Curated leadership opportunities across leading GCCs - Leadership development programs and learning experiences - The ANSR Leadership Forum, an invitation-only peer community for senior executives - Mentorship, networking, and knowledge-sharing opportunities with industry leaders - Thought leadership, insights, and discussions focused on the future of GCC leadership To learn more about 500Leaders or express interest in joining the community, visit http://ansr.com/500-leaders About ANSR ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. Across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, ANSR has established over 225 GCCs for a diverse portfolio of global enterprises, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-market organizations and private equity-backed firms. ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and scale high-performing global teams. As a pioneer of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creator of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to build competitive advantage through their Global Capability Centers. To learn more, visit www.ansr.com.

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