Total Income up 88% YoY | EBITDA up 120% YoY | Net Profit up 143% YoY PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Arabian Petroleum Limited (NSE: ARABIAN), a Mumbai-headquartered manufacturer of industrial and automotive lubricants, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. Order Highlights - Received a purchase order worth approximately �-�5 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on July 27, 2026 for the supply of additives at the HPCL Mazgaon TML Lubes Plant. - Received a purchase order worth approximately �-�9.5 crore from MOIL Limited for the supply of lubricants at Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

- Continues to execute its two-year rate contract with BHEL and contracts with MOIL and BEML, along with a repeat order from BRO Bhutan (Project Dantak), while ISRO and ONGC remain in the active order book. Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Hemant Dalsukhray Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Arabian Petroleum Limited, said: "During H1 FY27, total income stood at �-�343.21 crore, a growth of 87.85% year-on-year, with EBITDA at �-�22.24 crore and Net Profit at �-�14.47 crore. Over the years, Arabian Petroleum has grown from a single plant in Taloja into a diversified lubricants manufacturer serving industrial, automotive, institutional and export customers across 30+ countries. Our focus remains on specialised, higher-value segments such as defence, transformer oil, food-grade and metalworking lubricants, supported by our NABL-accredited laboratory and backward integration into fatty acid amides and esters.

With our subsidiaries in Dubai and specialty metalworking lubricants now operational, we are well positioned to expand our reach across domestic and international markets." Business Updates and Outlook - Defence Positioning: The Company has absorbed DRDO technology transfer for Universal Recoil Fluids and Low-Temperature Coolants, supplying the Army, Navy, Air Force and Munitions India. - De-bottlenecking & Capacity Expansion: An MoU has been signed for interim expansion, and the small-pack SKU filling bottleneck is being resolved, creating headroom for the next phase of volume growth. - Subsidiary Progress: Arzol Petroleum Trading FZE, Dubai, achieved break-even in FY26 with profitability expected from FY27, while Lavisa Technologies, which acquired the business of Emulsichem Lubricants, provides access to OEM customers such as Tata Motors, Kirloskar and Bharat Forge.

About Arabian Petroleum Limited Established in 2006, Arabian Petroleum Limited (NSE: ARABIAN) is a Mumbai-headquartered manufacturer of industrial and automotive lubricants, supplying specialised lubrication solutions across automotive, engineering, manufacturing, infrastructure and other industrial sectors. The Company operates across six revenue streams - industrial lubricants, private label, exports, the Arzol automotive brand, government sales and process oils - and serves customers in 30+ countries as a recognised Star Export House. The Company has a production capacity of 48,000 KL p.a., with 300+ distributors and 500+ products. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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