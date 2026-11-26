India observes Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, on November 26 to commemorate the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

The day honours the framers' vision, particularly that of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar , and highlights the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that continue to shape the country's democratic framework.

The Dr Ambedkar Foundation is marking the occasion this year with the theme, "The Constitution @76: Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy", at an event in New Delhi.

Why is Constitution Day celebrated on November 26?

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations.

The Constitution, however, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition to a sovereign democratic republic. The date was chosen to honour the Indian National Congress's declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete independence) in 1930.

While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, November 26 marks the adoption of the Constitution.

In 2015, the government officially designated November 26 as Constitution Day to promote awareness of constitutional values and recognise BR Ambedkar's contribution to drafting the Constitution. Until then, the day was observed as National Law Day.

What is the significance of Constitution Day?

Constitution Day, observed every year on November 26, is more than a commemoration of the adoption of a historic document. It serves as a reminder of the values that hold India's democracy together: constitutional accountability, equality before the law and individual freedoms.

At the heart of the Constitution is the Preamble, which lays down the foundational ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. These principles continue to guide India's democratic institutions and the framework of governance.

The day also encourages citizens to understand their constitutional rights and duties, and to reflect on the responsibilities that come with being part of a democratic society.

PM Modi, other leaders on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, paying homage to Babasaheb BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.

“The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, one that will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a social media post, Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, and all the other distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly who made invaluable contributions to framing the Indian Constitution.

Nitin Nabin is scheduled to address a Constitution Day programme in Patna, highlighting the significance of the Constitution and the legacy of its principal architect, BR Ambedkar.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the Constitution as the soul of the nation. In his X post, he pledged to “protect it under all circumstances, and keep fighting for every Indian’s rights.”

Congress is set to mark Constitution Day with its nationwide 'Samvidhan Raksha March' campaign, aimed at highlighting what it describes as threats to constitutional values and democratic rights.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the campaign was not about any single political party but about whether India would remain a democracy. He also argued that if a citizen's vote is taken away, other rights guaranteed by the Constitution lose their meaning.

Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to participate in the party's Lucknow programme.