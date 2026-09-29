VMPL New Delhi [India], September 28: Arbour has extended a ₹70 crore structured credit facility to GSquare Group, one of South India's largest plotted development companies, to support residential plotted projects along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) and in the Sriperumbudur corridor. The funding backs projects in two of Chennai's most active growth markets. ECR has long been known for premium residential living, close to IT hubs including HCL, Wipro, and Infosys. Sriperumbudur, by contrast, is emerging as an industrial hub, anchored by manufacturers such as Hyundai, Foxconn, Samsung, and Dell, with upcoming metro connectivity expected to strengthen the corridor further.

"GSquare's projects sit at the heart of two of Chennai's strongest growth corridors," said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour. "We've structured our support for the Sriperumbudur project around affordable and mid-income category, where we're seeing the sharpest rise in demand. This belt is shaping into a strong industrial and education hub, which adds to our confidence in this region's long-term growth." "This partnership with Arbour comes at an important time for us," said Bala Ramajayam, Founder, GSquare Group. "Over the last few years, we've seen strong demand for plotted development in both ECR and Sriperumbudur. Unsold inventory in ECR has dropped from around 32% in 2022 to just 14% in 2025, and demand in Sriperumbudur has more than doubled over the same period, with unsold inventory falling to a similar 14%. This funding lets us move faster on our projects in both locations."

GSquare has built a portfolio of 244 projects, over 100 completed, more than 50 currently underway, and around 90 in the pipeline, together worth close to ₹20,195 crore across more than a dozen cities. The company is widely regarded as Tamil Nadu's leading plot developer, with nearly 1,330 acres developed across Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, and Madurai, and an annual sales run rate close to ₹1,500 crore. About Arbour Arbour is India's first Capital-to-Consumer real estate platform, built to institutionalize real estate investment through a proprietary blend of trust engineering, execution architecture, and capital governance systems. The firm operates across private credit and private equity in residential and commercial real estate, working with Family Offices, HNIs, UHNIs, Financial Institutions and other relevant market participants across domestic and global markets and closely collaborating with its network of Channel Partners. Its ecosystem includes Justo Realfintech, which leads sales and distribution, and AIMS, the Arbour Investment and Monitoring System. For more information, visit www.arbourinvestments.com

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