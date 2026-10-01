NewsVoir Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1: ARCH College of Design & Business hosted its 24th Convocation Ceremony on its campus, celebrating the achievements of its graduating students across undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. The ceremony marked the completion of their academic journey and the beginning of their professional journey as designers, creative professionals, entrepreneurs and contributors to society. The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Sh. Vijay Golecha, Co-Founder and Director, Golcha Jewels, who delivered the Convocation Keynote Address; Dr. Rahul Mishra, State Director, KVIC, MSME, Government of India; and Sh. Rajat Verma, Assistant Director, DCH, Jaipur. Also, present were Sh. Binoy Thoompunkal, Director - International, ARCH, and Sh. Siddharth Mohanty, Coordinator, ARCH, along with faculty members and staff. The ceremony was presided over by Ms. Archana Surana, Director, ARCH College of Design & Business.

Speakers Emphasise Purpose, Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Delivering the keynote address, Sh. Vijay Golecha emphasised the importance of understanding the 'why' behind every journey, noting that clarity of purpose is what ultimately makes a difference. He highlighted that the clearer individuals are about the reasons behind their journey, the more meaningful and successful that journey can become. Speaking about his experience at ARCH, Sh. Golecha expressed how deeply he was moved by the work of the college's Jewellery Design students. He remarked that he would have considered himself fortunate to have studied at ARCH himself. Drawing from his experience as an artist, he spoke of a strong creative kinship with the students and encouraged them to preserve their individuality and creative ethos at every stage of their journey towards becoming designers.

Sh. Rajat Verma congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship as a pathway to creative freedom. He also highlighted the various government schemes and support mechanisms available to young designers seeking to establish their own ventures, encouraging students to explore these opportunities as they enter their professional lives. Addressing the graduating batch, Dr. Rahul Mishra reflected on the significance of the present era, where technology has made it remarkably seamless to accomplish tasks and pursue possibilities that were once difficult to access. Using the metaphor of a river that originates at a glacier and spontaneously winds its way towards the sea, Dr. Mishra encouraged students to recognise the opportunities and possibilities available to them in the present era.

He urged students to use their education not only to seek employment but also to consider building enterprises of their own. He further emphasised the importance of sustainable living, responsible consumption and conserving resources for future generations. Referring to the opening verse of the Isha Upanishad, Dr. Mishra highlighted the philosophy of respecting and responsibly using the world's resources. His message reinforced the need to take only what is required, conserve resources and work towards a sustainable future. ARCH Graduates Recognised for Excellence Addressing the graduating students, Ms. Archana Surana, Director, ARCH, reflected on the larger purpose of design education. "Design is not merely a skill; it is a way of thinking, seeing and bringing about change in society. Our students are moving forward today not merely with a degree, but with a vision, a sense of responsibility and the ability to shape the future. The mission of ARCH has always been to prepare creative and confident professionals who can create meaningful impact in the world."

The convocation recognised 75+ graduating students with certificates. Students and alumni were also honoured across several categories for their academic performance, innovation and contribution. - Best Overall Performance: Shagun Gupta, B.Des. Interior Design - Innovative Student: Sukanya Sen, B.Des. Fashion Design - Academic Excellence Award: Sakshi Biyani, Rishi Mehta, Ishika Lohia, Devanshi Rander, Bhumika Srivastava and Pranjal Thadnani - Alumni Excellence Award: Sukriti Banthia, Narendra Saini, Rohit Paliwal and Pooja Vijayvergiya The ceremony concluded on a celebratory note, bringing together graduating students, parents, faculty members, guests and the ARCH community to commemorate the students' achievements and wish them success as they embark on their professional journeys.

For admission and programme-related information, prospective students can visit ARCH Admission Information. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)