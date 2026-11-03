PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: 21st Century's First Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette highlights contributions across humanitarianism, science, social justice, and other fields, with individuals from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, Japan, and Nepal among those recognised.

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) has named 39 individuals in its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000-2025), a retrospective recognising contribution across humanitarianism, the sciences, social justice, and other fields during the first quarter of the 21st century. The ranking places Asian individuals prominently across several categories, alongside recognised figures from Europe, Africa, the Americas, and other regions.

The Gazette offers what is described as a merit-based evaluation of achievement, emphasising documented contributions and systemic impact rather than public visibility alone. Pushpa Basnet, a humanitarian from Nepal; Yukio Shige, a suicide prevention volunteer from Japan; Chen Si, a Chinese humanitarian; Bilquis Edhi, a social worker from Pakistan; Indian researchers and activists including Kailash Satyarthi; and Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, a scientist from Sri Lanka, are among those recognised. According to IH©, around a dozen Asian notables feature among the top three positions across eight of its ten thematic categories, while 15 additional Asian individuals appear in wider recognition tiers.