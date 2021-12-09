Ataccama partners with UST to transform Enterprise Data Governance

You would like to read
Toronto [Canada]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and (https://www.ust.com) UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, have announced a partnership to deliver AI-powered data management solutions to enterprise organizations.
The (https://www.ataccama.com/platform) Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high-quality data to relevant teams and algorithms with governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically. Together with (https://www.insightsquotient.com) UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for data at scale with unparalleled performance, the broader challenges of provisioning and governing required data in support of business imperatives are addressed simply and efficiently.
"Not only are businesses today generating massive amounts of data, but they are also going through an incredible number of large and small mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, they are facing intense regulatory pressure to track every piece of data for audit, traceability, and privacy compliance. UST's data management practice will benefit from Ataccama's best-in-class capabilities around data governance to provide comprehensive data management with AI-driven approaches for proactive data quality," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.
"Ataccama continues to invest in its rapidly growing partner ecosystem to champion customers throughout their data-driven business transformation journeys. We see UST at the forefront of digital transformation with a strong presence in our strategic markets and verticals. They are instrumental in helping ambitious companies plan for and adopt digital ways of operating. We're excited to bring them on as a strategic partner in North America," stated Afshin Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer, Ataccama North America.
