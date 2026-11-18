PRNewswire Washington [US] / Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: Atain, an enterprise orchestration partner that aligns people, processes, and platforms with AI to deliver assured outcomes, announced the appointment of Jitendra Sindhwani (Jimpy) as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 16, 2026. Jimpy is a seasoned technology and business leader with over three decades of experience across IT services and enterprise software. He has led large global teams and organizations across go-to-market, product, and delivery functions, built and launched new businesses, and helped drive transformation across industries. Most recently at IBS Software, a leading SaaS provider to the global travel industry, he held senior leadership roles spanning global revenue growth, business operations, product innovation, and transformation. For over a decade, he has helped scale the travel, logistics, and hospitality businesses, launched cutting-edge technology platforms, and built strategic partnerships with global travel enterprises. Prior to IBS Software, Jimpy spent 16 years at Infosys, leading global businesses across telecommunications, media, and entertainment, and delivering end-to-end technology solutions, including IT and customer experience services.

Jimpy will lead Atain's next phase of growth, building on its domain expertise and customer relationships through AI-led innovation. "On behalf of the entire company and the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Jimpy to Atain," said John Del Santo, Chair of the Atain Board. "He brings a proven track record of client partnership and commercial leadership across industries. Jimpy has the vision and experience to take Atain through its next phase of growth, and we look forward to working with him." On joining Atain, Jimpy said: "I am excited to join Atain at an inflection point in its journey, with deep domain expertise, strong customer relationships, and an organization that people want to be part of. As AI reshapes how enterprises operate, I look forward to working with our people, customers, and partners to shape what comes next."

Jimpy holds an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and a postgraduate in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. He is based in Washington, D.C., USA. About Atain Atain is an enterprise orchestration partner that brings together people, processes, platforms, and AI to deliver assured business outcomes. Combining deep domain expertise with technology-led innovation, Atain helps global enterprises transform operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)