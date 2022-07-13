Australian actor Tushar Kumar is all set to be seen in the campaign video 'Racism It Stops With Me'

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/TPT): Tushar Kumar, an Australia-based actor who will soon be seen in Bollywood music albums, is all set to be seen in the 'Racism It Stops With Me' campaign film on Tuesday, July 12th 2022. The video is a part of Australia's 'Racism It Stops With Me' campaign.

It urges more Australian residents to take control and fight against racism. Thousands of Australians are committed to making racism disappear from the roots of the country. The campaign also acknowledges the work of First Nations communities and others who lived the experience of racism. The Australian Human Rights Commission recognized Tushar's efforts and appreciated him by sending a token of appreciation.

The campaign against Racism in Australia has been seen regularly in media through TV commercials, movies, or some campaigns. Tushar Kumar, who was a significant part of this campaign, is also an actor who has appeared in Bollywood music albums 'Teri Bewafai' and 'Pyar Na Hove' released in big music labels. His recent music videos 'TeraSaaya' and 'Jism' were shot in Jaipur recently. His career began with a beauty pageant in Australia where he bagged the title of 'Mr. Intelligent'. After that, he got into the film industry and his first movie 'Dum Maaro Dum' was premiered in Nova Cinemas Carlton, which was highly appreciated.

Talking about his perspective on racism, Tushar Kumar stated, "Nelson Mandela has always been one of the epitomes I look up to when it comes to my ideologies. Racism is a horror to the human consciousness. The notion that any person is inferior to another just because of their skin colour is problematic. This has already caused a lot of suffering in humanity. So I wanted to do something to help the fight against racism, and that is why I decided to be a part of the 'RacismIt Stops With Me' campaign."

In the year 2022, his music videos with Mishti (Kanchi fame) will be released. Another of his projects is a short Bollywood film 'Dastak' directed by Rajiv Ruia, is also to be released by year-end. Apart from being an actor Tushar Kumar also works for Bank and is an alumnus of BITS Mesra and IIM Bangalore.

