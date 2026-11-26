PRNewswire Seoul [South Korea], November 26: AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, announced its participation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2027 in Las Vegas from January 6-9, where it will present comprehensive security solutions for the Physical AI ecosystem, leveraging proven automotive cybersecurity technologies to address emerging security needs across robotics, defense, industrial machinery and biohealth. Drawing on its established mobility cybersecurity portfolio, AUTOCRYPT will highlight its horizontal expansion into Physical AI industries and vertical expansion into software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms. SECURE Mobility: Covering the entire vehicle lifecycle, from development and production to driving and maintenance, Automotive-CIS (Cybersecurity Infrastructure Standard) provides an integrated framework for cybersecurity management, security testing, software updates, and vehicle security operations. For production-stage security, AUTOCRYPT will feature AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicle for digital certificate issuance and AutoCrypt KMS for cryptographic key generation and management. Together, these solutions enable secure access control and efficient key management across manufacturing and supply chain environments through standards-compliant Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology.

SECURE Physical AI: Extending its automotive cybersecurity technologies into robotics and other Physical AI applications, AUTOCRYPT is laying the groundwork for new standards of safety and trust in autonomous, AI-driven systems. With industry recognition including a first-place finish at the DEF CON 34 Car Hacking Village Capture the Flag (CTF) competition and the 2026 Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year award, AUTOCRYPT aims to extend its proven capabilities in cryptographic key management, secure communications, cybersecurity testing, and monitoring across the evolving Physical AI landscape. SAFE VEHICLE SOFTWARE with Elektrobit: Through its strategic partnership with Elektrobit, announced in June 2026, AUTOCRYPT will present software platform solutions combining its cybersecurity technologies with Elektrobit's established SDV portfolio. Encompassing AUTOSAR, vehicle operating systems, in-vehicle networking, high-performance computing platforms, and digital cockpits, the collaboration brings together complementary strengths in automotive software and cybersecurity. As Elektrobit's exclusive business partner for key software solutions in South Korea, AUTOCRYPT aims to strengthen its role in delivering integrated safety and security solutions to the automotive industry.

"As vehicles, robotic systems, charging infrastructure, and other intelligent systems become increasingly interconnected with the digital networks that support everyday life, embedding security layers within their infrastructure and lifecycle is essential," said Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "With proven technologies in encryption, authentication, and threat detection, we remain committed to advancing automotive cybersecurity while extending trusted protection to emerging Physical AI systems." Exhibiting at CES for the fourth consecutive year, AUTOCRYPT will demonstrate its growing portfolio of security solutions across mobility and the broader Physical AI ecosystem. Attendees are encouraged to visit AUTOCRYPT's booth #5469 at the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall for demonstrations and in-depth discussions with the company's team of experts. Meetings are available by reservation only.

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io/ces-2027. About AUTOCRYPT AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity throughout the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. AUTOCRYPT is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

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