Bank of Maharashtra, Mumbai South Zone Organised Special Camp "Maha Bank Aaplya Dari" at Worli, Loved by People

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): A Special Camp was organized by Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Mumbai South Zone under "Maha Bank Aaplya Dari" at Adarshnagar Worli from February 16 to 19, 2022 to extend loans to SHG's, KCC Fisheries, Opening of Jandhan Accounts and coverage under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana' and 'Suraksha Beema Yojana'.
In this 4 days campaign, 5 camps were organized in the interior parts of Koliwada. BoM Branch Heads including Adarshnagar Worli Branch along with Business Development officers and Teams from Zonal offices were on the field for four days.
Manoj Kare, Zonal Manager, BoM said, "The response was profuse, the residents of Worli opened 1037 savings account opening form, 455 PMJJBY, 672 SBY, 10 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts with BoM. Loans sanctioned & disbursed are to the tune of Rs. 11.40 lakhs which includes 9 Mudra Loan accounts Rs. 6, 10,000, KCC Fisheries 3 accounts 4.50 lakhs, 2 loans in Lokshahir Annabhau Scheme, Rs. 80,000/-"
"We have also had two SHG meetings and they were attended by 200+ women. The function was presided by General Manager & Zonal Manager of Mumbai South Zone, Manoj Kare and Deputy General Manager & Deputy Zonal Manager Shashikant Deepankar, it was also attended by Head of NULM western division Vibha Jadhav, MAVIM cluster head Pramila Singh and Madhuri Sawant from NGO Vriddhi Daryavardi Mahila Sangh." He added.
"We are eager to do more such campaigns in the nearest time, so people can enjoy the benefits given by BoM, Let the Happiness of Growth get shared." He further added.
BoM has achieved stupendous growth in India's banking sector in recent times. Bank's digital banking initiative has made banking services customer-friendly with the Online Savings Account opening, Maha Secure Digital, and Door-Step Banking. The Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) unit owners can also avail of banking loan facilities starting from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 crore under the new MahaSwagatamScheme with attractive interest rates.
