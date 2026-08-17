NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17: Bata India, India's most trusted footwear today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting revenue of Rs. 9,789 million, reflecting a ~4% year-on-year growth over Q1 FY26. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs. 637 million, compared with Rs. 517 million in the corresponding quarter last year, a growth of over 23%. The Profit before taxes excluding one-off's for the quarter stood at Rs. 906 million, grew by over 22% against Rs. 745 million in the corresponding quarter last year. One-off's for the quarter includes non-cash forex loss on license fees amounting to Rs. 27 million owing to continued currency devaluation and one time ERP implementation cost of Rs. 24 million.

Continued focus on operational efficiency, disciplined cost management and sharper execution across channels, enabled operating cash profit of Rs. 2,166 million for the quarter, reflecting an increase of 7.6% over the previous year. Bata Board also announced an interim dividend of Rs. 25 per share, amounting to Rs. 3,213 million. Commenting on the results, Mr. Gunjan Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Bata India, said, "Continuing on the growth momentum for third consecutive quarter, we are pleased to report a topline growth of 4% in Q1FY27, led by blend of premiumization and volume growth. The growth is supported by strong consumer engagement with our advertising investments up by nearly 25%. We successfully navigated the global geopolitical situation impacting freight costs, shipping and transit time."

"Inventory metrics continued to improve both in terms of quantity and quality, with gross inventory lower by over 10% vs. June 30, 2025. Zero Base Merchandising Project was scaled to 775 stores delivering exciting results on consumer experience and revenue per sqft. We delivered a healthy gross margin gain of 130 bps, with highest full price sale and lower markdowns. Growth was broad-based, with all channels contributing positively, with significant growth in ecommerce," he added. "As Bata India builds on its growth momentum, we remain focused on driving sustainable, profitable growth through a balanced strategy of premiumisation, volume expansion, stronger consumer engagement, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation. With monsoon business shifting to the September quarter, we are optimistic of continuing the momentum," he further added.

About Bata India For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for Indian consumers, serving over 250,000 customers every day. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of nearly 2000 stores (Company Owned and Franchise), supported by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces. Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually. Bata India is on a mission to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through brands including Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Power, NorthStar, Floatz, Bubblegummers and Hush Puppies among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)