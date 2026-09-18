JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal
JKBOSE Date Sheet out: JKBOSE has released the board exams Winter Zone Date Sheet 2026 for the Annual regular exams. The Class 10 exams will begin on Oct 19, 2026, while the Class 12 exams from Oct 21
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JKBOSE Date Sheet 2026 out: The 2026 Winter Zone Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The schedule for students taking the Winter Zone areas' Annual Regular Examination has been made public.
For the October/November exam sessions, students from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the winter zones of Jammu Division, and the Kashmir Division may use the published schedule.
According to the published schedule, the exams will take place at the specified exam centre during the morning session starting at 11:00 AM.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Winter Zone Date Sheet 2026 Notification
· Exam Session- October- November (Winter Zone / Kashmir Division)
· Applicable Areas- Kashmir Division, winter zones of Jammu Division, and Ladakh UT
Also Read
· Exam Timing- 11:00 AM onwards
· Exam Mode- Offline (Pen and Paper)
· Class 10 Exam- October 19 to November 18, 2026
· Class 10 First Exam- Mathematics
· Class 10 Last Exam- Computer Science
· Class 12 Exam- October 21 to November 21, 2026
· Class 12 First Exam- Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
· Class 12 Subjects- Science, Commerce, Arts, and Home Science
· Official Portal- jkbose.jk.gov.in.
JKBOSE 10 Datesheet 2026:
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Exam Time
|October 19, 2026
|Monday
|Mathematics
|11 AM–2 PM
|October 22, 2026
|Thursday
|Urdu / Hindi
|11 AM–2 PM
|October 27, 2026
|Tuesday
|Science – Physics, Chemistry & Life Science
|11 AM–2 PM
|October 31, 2026
|Saturday
|English
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 4, 2026
|Wednesday
|Social Science
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 7, 2026
|Saturday
|Music
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 9, 2026
|Monday
|Additional/Optional Subjects
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|Vocational Subjects
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 14, 2026
|Saturday
|Home Science
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 16, 2026
|Monday
|Painting / Art & Drawing
|11 AM–2 PM
|November 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|Computer Science
|11 AM–2 PM
JKBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026:
|Date
|Day
|Science
|Arts
|Home Science
|Commerce
|October 21, 2026
|Wednesday
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Sociology
|Extension Education
|—
|October 24, 2026
|Saturday
|Geography
|Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education
|—
|—
|October 28, 2026
|Wednesday
|Physics
|Home Science / History / Public Administration
|Human Development
|Business Mathematics / Public Administration
|November 2, 2026
|Monday
|General English
|General English
|General English
|General English
|November 5, 2026
|Thursday
|Chemistry
|Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics
|Clothing for the Family
|Entrepreneurship / Economics
|November 9, 2026
|Monday
|Geology / Biotechnology / Microbiology / Biochemistry
|Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Dogri / Punjabi / Bhoti
|—
|Business Studies
|November 14, 2026
|Saturday
|Biology (Botany & Zoology) / Statistics
|Political Science / Statistics
|—
|Accountancy
|November 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|Vocational & other subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|November 21, 2026
|Saturday
|Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Electronics / Food Technology
|Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism / Food Technology
|Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism
|Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How to download PDF?
· Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.
· Go to the Student Corner option available on the main navigation menu.
· Click on the Date Sheet option from the drop-down menu.
· Choose the relevant regional division—Jammu Division, Kashmir Division, or Ladakh UT.
· Click on the Class 10th or 12th Winter Zone Annual Regular 2026 Date Sheet link.
· The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen.
· Save the PDF and print it for later reference.
JKBOSE Date Sheet 2026: What students must know?
Now that the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2026 has been made available, students taking the Winter Zone Annual Regular exams can review their exam schedule and be ready in accordance with the dates listed in the official schedule.
The morning session will start at 11:00 AM, and the exams will be administered offline using pen and paper. Students from the relevant Jammu Division winter zones, Ladakh UT, and Kashmir Division should review the date sheet that corresponds to their division.
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:12 AM IST