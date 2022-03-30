BeSingular to host the mind shift program this summer.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/TPT): International Tech Education Company, BeSingular, is organizing a 3 Week Global Residential Summer Program starting from Wednesday, May 23 2022 till June 12, 2022. It is an immersive summer school program where the students build a mindset to evolve, adapt, and learn to solve problems. The program involves a rigorous project-based learning approach, learning to see future technology trends and how they can start making an impact on the planet from an early age.
The program's objective is to provide students with exposure to technology, culture, and collaboration and build their confidence to see Global Great Challenges as Global Great Opportunities.
While the first two weeks will be in Mumbai and present its unique offerings, focusing on Sustainability, AR, Entrepreneurship, 3D printing & Robotics, the 3rd week is the program's highlight. Participants will be interacting with premium academic and industry mentors at the University of Dresden, Germany, in the final week of the Global Summer School Program.
Some of the notable and renowned speakers at the program include the man himself, Nitesh Jain (Founder & CEO at BeSingular), along with Prof Rajan Nair (International award winner in Communication at Vijay Bhoomi University), Dr Venkatesh Sunkad, Kyle Nel (President at Singularity Labs), Carsten Fuchs (Managing Director at BEAS Technologies), Navyug Mohnot, Prof. Dr Thomas Kohler and many others.
"We are looking forward to having incredible young minds attend our summer school program, to meet our team of experts, navigate through new-age technologies, embrace the shifting mindset, and find their way to their dream universities", said Jain.
This is one of a kind experience for children between Classes 9 and 12 to learn techpreneur skills, the concepts of entrepreneurship, critical technology skills and develop a solutioningmindset. The summer school will be a game-changer as it is a combination of education, experience, and exposure, all packed in a delightful program.
Students will also have an opportunity to go on adventurous treks & camping, play tech-enabled games, visit museums and do factory visits in Germany.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
