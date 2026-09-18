NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The Indian homebuyer is becoming increasingly discerning, with purchase decisions now extending well beyond the traditional considerations of price and location. According to Mr. Kaustubh Virkar, Director, Virkar Developers, today's buyers are evaluating homes through a broader lens that includes the efficiency of space planning, privacy, natural light and ventilation, quality of construction, meaningful amenities, regulatory transparency, connectivity and the property's potential long-term value. Drawing on the company's direct observations and customer interactions across its residential projects in Kalyan and Pune, Virkar Developers notes that the definition of a premium home is evolving. Rather than simply seeking larger homes or longer lists of amenities, buyers are increasingly looking at how effectively a residence supports everyday living and whether the overall offering delivers lasting value.

From Bigger Homes to Better-Planned Homes For today's homebuyer, size alone is no longer enough. The usability of the available space has become an important consideration, with buyers paying closer attention to layouts, movement within the home, privacy and the relationship between different spaces. Natural light and ventilation are also gaining importance as homeowners seek residences that offer comfort and functionality alongside aesthetics. Thoughtful planning, according to Virkar Developers, is therefore becoming an important differentiator in the premium housing segment. "Today's homebuyer is much more informed and is looking beyond just the size or price of a home. We are seeing buyers place greater importance on how effectively the space is planned, the quality of construction, meaningful amenities, transparency, RERA compliance and the long-term value of the property. The premium home of today is increasingly defined by better planning, better functionality and greater trust," said Mr Kaustubh Virkar, Director, Virkar Developers.

Amenities That Add Value, Not Just Numbers The shift in buyer preferences is also reflected in how amenities are evaluated. While amenities continue to play an important role in residential decision-making, buyers are increasingly looking for facilities that have a clear purpose and relevance to their lifestyle rather than simply a long list of offerings. For developers, this places greater emphasis on creating residential environments where design, functionality and amenities work together. The focus is moving towards creating spaces that contribute meaningfully to residents' everyday experiences. Transparency and Connectivity Become Part of the Value Proposition As homebuyers conduct more research before making a purchase, transparency is becoming an increasingly important part of the decision-making process. Regulatory compliance, including RERA compliance, construction quality and clarity around the overall offering can influence buyer confidence.

Connectivity remains another key consideration, particularly as buyers assess not only the home itself but also its accessibility to workplaces, education, healthcare, retail and other everyday requirements. Together, these factors are contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of value in residential real estate. SEVEN, Baner: Reflecting the Evolving Buyer Preference Virkar Developers' SEVEN in Baner, Pune, serves as a project-level example of this approach. The development offers 3 and 4 BHK residences, complemented by 20+ curated amenities, with layouts designed with attention to privacy, natural light and ventilation. The project reflects the developer's broader focus on spacious and functional home design, thoughtful planning and construction quality attributes that the company believes are increasingly relevant to the expectations of today's informed homebuyer.

With more than three decades of experience in residential development across Kalyan, Thane and Pune, Virkar Developers continues to focus on creating homes that balance design, functionality, quality and long-term value. About Virkar Developers Virkar Developers is a Kalyan-based real estate developer with a legacy of more than 35 years in residential development. Established under the founding leadership of Mr. V. N. Virkar, the company is now driven by the next generation under Mr. Kaustubh Virkar. With a footprint spanning Kalyan, Thane and Pune, the developer's philosophy centres on thoughtfully planned residential spaces built around quality, design integrity, transparency, functionality and enduring value for homeowners.

SEVEN in Baner, Pune, reflects this approach through its spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences, 20+ curated amenities and layouts designed with deliberate attention to privacy, natural light and ventilation. For more information, visit virkardevelopers.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)