PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Bhavan's College MSEED (Management School of Events & Experience Design) has entered into an official agreement with Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited, through its education brand Reliance Animation Academy (RAA), to introduce a new suite of academic programs in Animation, VFX, Gaming & Filmmaking at the Bhavan's MSEED campus in Mumbai. The agreement brings together MSEED's academic ecosystem and institutional association with Bhavan's College and the University of Mumbai with Reliance Animation Academy's expertise in animation, visual effects, filmmaking and related creative disciplines. The association aims to provide students with industry-oriented education and practical exposure in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Jimmy Choudhary, Director, MSEED Private Limited; Joshua Newman, VP - Marketing & Partnerships, MSEED; Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited; and Sandeep Shetty, Business Head, Reliance Animation Academy. Their presence marked the formal commencement of the academic association between the two organisations. Academic Programs: Under the agreement, the programs will be offered under the nomenclature 'Bhavan's MSEED - Animation, VFX & Filmmaking - Powered by Reliance Animation Academy'. The academic portfolio will include: B.Sc. in Graphics & Animation (Proposed) - 3-year undergraduate program Diploma in Graphics, Animation & VFX - 24-month program Certificate Program in Graphics, Animation & VFX - 12-month program

Certificate Program in Graphics & Editing - 6-month program The program will combine structured academic learning with practical training across animation, graphics, visual effects, filmmaking and other emerging creative disciplines. Reliance Animation Academy will contribute its curriculum, academic content, qualified faculty and training expertise, while MSEED will oversee institutional coordination, academic approvals, admissions, academic frameworks and program delivery in association with Bhavan's College. Industry-Ready Learning Infrastructure: A key feature of the initiative will be the creation of specialised learning infrastructure at the MSEED campus. The learning environment will further be supported by industry-standard creative software and equipment for animation, VFX, graphic design and filmmaking education.

Industry Exposure and Student Outreach: The association will place strong emphasis on student outreach, practical learning and industry orientation. From October 2026 onwards, MSEED and Reliance Animation Academy will undertake joint outreach initiatives, including workshops and visits to coaching classes and educational institutions, to introduce prospective students to career opportunities across the media and entertainment sector. On the occasion, Jimmy Choudhary, Director, MSEED Private Limited, said, "The future of education lies at the intersection of academic learning, technology and industry practice. Our association with Reliance Animation Academy allows us to bring a specialised Graphics & Animation education ecosystem to Bhavan's MSEED. We want students to learn not only the fundamentals of the creative industries but also develop the technical skills, practical exposure and creative confidence required to build meaningful careers in a rapidly evolving media landscape."

Adding to the same, Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation Studios Private Limited, said, "Animation, visual effects, graphics and filmmaking are transforming the way stories and experiences are created and consumed. Through this association with Bhavan's College MSEED, we aim to provide students with access to relevant academic content, specialised infrastructure and industry-oriented training that prepares them for the opportunities emerging across the global media and entertainment ecosystem." The agreement establishes a long-term academic association between the two organisations, with the programs designed to create a stronger bridge between higher education and the professional requirements of the media and entertainment industry. About Bhavan's College MSEED

Bhavan's College MSEED (Management School of Events & Experience Design) is an academic institution associated with Bhavan's College, Mumbai, and focuses on industry-oriented education in emerging creative and experiential disciplines. MSEED is affiliated with the University of Mumbai through its association with Bhavan's College and continues to expand its academic offerings in response to evolving industry requirements. About Reliance Animation Academy Reliance Animation Academy, a division of Reliance Animation Studios and a part of Reliance Entertainment has travelled an amazing path since its inception in 2009, prospering on its goal of building a training center network all across India and fulfilling its promise of giving industry-specific education to today's youth.

Reliance Animation Academy is a leading institute in India offering career-focused programs in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Graphics, and Film Making. With a strong network of training centers, the academy is committed to developing industry-ready creative professionals through hands-on learning and expert mentorship. Reliance Animation Studios is an award-winning studio in partnership with noted filmmaker ROHIT SHETTY, best known for delivering IP-driven animation content like Little Singham, Golmaal Jr., Little Krishna, and Smashing Simmba. Media contact: Tasneem Limbdiwala, tasneem@mseededucation.com, +91 9967547967 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)