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Home / Education / News / UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule

UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule

UPMSP has issued the UP Board Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027

UP Board Exams 2027

UP Board 10, 12 Time table 2027

Princess Sonika New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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Up board exam 2027 Time Table: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board 2027 Class 10th (High School) and 12th (Intermediate) date sheet on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the 10th and 12th board examination can download it and start preparing accordingly.
 
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027. As per the official schedule, the board examination will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
 

How to check and download the UP Board exams timetable 2027 PDF?

·        Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
 
·        Open the latest notifications or important downloads section.
 
·        Search for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination 2027 timetable notice.

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·        Click on the official PDF link.
 
·        Check the Class 12 examination dates and timings.
 
·        Download the PDF and save it for later reference. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule 

UP Board Class 10th Time Table 2027

Exam DateMorning ShiftAfternoon Shift
February 5, 2027Hindi, Elementary Hindi-
February 8, 2027Social Science-
February 9, 2027NCCAnthropology
February 10, 2027EnglishElectrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
February 12, 2027Home Science-
February 13, 2027Mathematics-
February 15, 2027Sanskrit-
February 16, 2027Additional Languages-
February 17, 2027ScienceMusic Instrumental
February 18, 2027ComputerSewing
February 19, 2027Commerce-
February 20, 2027Urdu-
February 22, 2027Painting and Art-

UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet 2027

Exam DateMorning ShiftAfternoon Shift
February 5, 2027-Hindi, General Hindi
February 8, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper)English
February 9, 2027Agriculture Crop ScienceCivics
February 10, 2027Vocational Education CategoryHistory
February 12, 2027Third PaperBiology, Mathematics
February 13, 2027VocationalEconomics
February 15, 2027MusicChemistry, Sociology
February 16, 2027Agricultural Physics and ClimatologyGeography
February 17, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper)Physics and Military Science
February 18, 2027Agricultural EngineeringPainting, Drawing
February 19, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper)Anthropology
February 20, 2027UrduPsychology, Education, Logic
February 22, 2027General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper XBusiness Studies, Home Science
February 23, 2027NCC for AccountancyPali, Arabic, Persian
February 24, 2027ComputerSanskrit
 

 
Details mentioned on the UP board exams datesheet 2027
·        Name of the board
 
·        Examination name and academic session
 
·        Subject names and subject codes
 
·        Examination dates and days
 
·        Morning or afternoon shift timings
 
·        General examination instructions
 
·        Any additional information provided by UPMSP. 

Guidelines for UP Board examinations 2027

·        View the date and shift for every subject.
 
·        Keep the admit card safe and carry it to every examination centre.
 
·        Reach the examination centre at the reporting time mentioned in the official instructions.
 
·        Avoid carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, or other prohibited items into the examination hall.
 
·        Read the question paper instructions carefully.
 
·        Mandatory to follow all rules provided by the board and examination centre.
 
·        Check official announcements regularly for any changes to the datesheet.  
 

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:49 AM IST