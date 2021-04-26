BJP Youth Wing runs BJYM Rasoi for Corona Patients

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): The corona pandemic has struck the world in an unprecedented way and has created unforeseen challenges for the country as well as the countrymen.
One of the major problems being faced by people at large is food accessibility. Families and individuals suffering from corona are unable to arrange and cook food.
In these testing times, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya gave a clarion call to the Yuva Morcha activists from across the country to help the masses on war footing under the aegis of #BJYMCares.
On his call, BJP Delhi Yuva Morcha State Secretary Vineet Tyagi started the "BJYM Rasoi" initiative. Under this initiative homemade meals are delivered, twice a day, free of cost to the quarantined as well as old people.
Vineet Tyagi, in collaboration with Enriching Life for Development, Youth Unity Foundation, and other NGOs and activists like Meena Panwar, Shriom Dhama, Rahul Sharma, Prashant Sharma, and other youngsters have built an efficient and proactive team that together is implementing and taking forward the BJYM Rasoi.
According to the information provided, "BJYM Rasoi" has been able to provide food to more than 40 families within the first four days of its launch.
Vineet Tyagi told us that soon the scope and reach of the BJYM Rasoi will be expanded and this facility shall be made available in the entire Delhi and adjoining cities.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor