Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,360, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,900 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,310.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.

ALSO READ: Gold loans lead retail credit growth as lenders pivot to secured assets The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900.

US gold prices held steady on Thursday, as fears of oil-driven inflation and higher global interest rates were offset by optimism around a potential US-Iran peace deal.

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,543.96 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Bullion gained more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after falling to its lowest level since March 30 earlier in the day.

US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $4,545.50.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2 per cent to 1,041.74 metric tons on Tuesday.

Spot silver was steady at $75.96 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,947.37, and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,368.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)