Bring home the best cycle for kids on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,860 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering No Cost EMI deals on a wide range of kids cycles.

Customers can purchase cycles from popular brands like Avon, Omobikes, Leader cycles, and Swagtron on No Cost EMIs starting from Rs. 1,860.

Cycling is known to be a healthy pastime and fun-filled activity for children. When it comes to kids (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/bicycles.html) cycles, it is important to pick a suitable one based on size, height, and supporting wheels. Customers can order their favourite (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/kids-cycles.html) kids cycle on the EMI Store and get it home delivered without any additional cost.

Some of the kid's cycles that can be purchased on the EMI Store are:

1. Avon Orkid Kids Cycle on EMIs starting Rs. 1,860

2. Leader Murphy Kids Cycle on EMIs starting Rs. 1,864

3. Omobikes Panda Kids Cycle on EMIs starting Rs. 1,867

4. Swagtron Skateboard on EMIs starting Rs. 2,110

Customers can shop for kids cycle online from over 1,000 cities on the EMI Store. These include popular metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, etc. By purchasing on the EMI Store, one can avail a host of unique benefits like zero down payment on select products, No Cost EMIs, and doorstep delivery. Order online now in 4 easy steps:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the kids cycle you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

3. At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

