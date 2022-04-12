Business Mint has revealed the winners of the Nationwide SME Awards - 2022

Nationwide SME Awards - 2022 is the 30th Event of Business Mint Nationwide Award series

Business Mint offers the Business Mint's Nation Wide SME Awards-2022 to recognize SMEs' devotion, providing a legitimate chance to support and share our goal of elevating the prominence of industrious, hardworking, and ambitious SMEs across the country. Corporate awards are a sought-after badge of distinction, a real acknowledgment of business success that gives tremendous marketing and public relations possibilities.

Business Mint Nationwide SME Awards-2022 honours entrepreneurs that strive to build world-class goods and services, establish the highest standards, and utilize possibilities throughout the world. These prizes not only help Indian SMEs obtain greater access to money, technology, global markets, and high-quality labour, but they also bring a previously disparate set of companies together on a single platform. Micro, small, medium, trade, manufacturing, service, support, and entrepreneurs are just a few of the outstanding facets of business covered by Business Mint.

More than 1000 nominations were received from a variety of industries, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and media.

Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success:

Business Mint - India's Best Market Research Company - evaluated and developed the Business Mint Nationwide SME Awards-2022, one of the country's most distinguished awards. The annual Business Mint awards are designed to honor people who have achieved amid a difficult global economy. As far as specialists are concerned, Firm Business Mint delivers a full study of the business and a complete run-through of the most outstanding components of the finest.

List of Nationwide SME Awards-2022 Winners:

- KLUG FURNITURE - Best Emerging Brand - 2022, Corporate Furniture Category (Karnataka)

- Amuktika by Annanya - Best Emerging Jewellery Designer of the Year - 2022, Delhi

- Enchante Cafe & Confectionery - Best Standalone Cafe & Confectionery of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad for Celebrations

- TKT Engineering Consultant Pvt Ltd. - Most Promising SME of the Year - 2022, Maharashtra in Engineering Consultants & EPC Category

- IND 'O' KIDZ - Mumbai's Most Prominent Indoor Play Center and Party Venue for Children - 2022

- PROPMARSHAL INDIA PVT LTD - Best Emerging SME of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Property & Financial Consultancy Category

- Dermaplast™ Aesthetic Clinic - Most Promising Clinic of the Year - 2022, Mumbai in Transplant & Restorative Services for Hair Category

- Verch Consulting - Most Admired SME of the Year - 2022, Talent Acquisition Category

- SSA COMPLIANCE SERVICES LLP - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Employment & Labor Law Advisory Category

- Astro Kanu - Best Emerging Astrology App of the Year - 2022

- Dentelligent Dental Solutions Pvt Ltd - Most Prominent Dental Lab of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh

- MNT Technologies - Most Prominent IT & Audio Visuals SME of the Year - 2022, Gujarat

- AK Engineering Solutions - Most Promising SME of the Year - 2022, Maharashtra in Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

- Sharp International Lubes Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Automotive Lubricants Category

- Cloudtool Technologies Private Limited - Most Prominent SME Leveraging IT for Business Performance - 2022

- Macphar Remedies - Most Promising Pharmaceutical Company of the Year - 2022, Jaipur

- Foxy Advertising - Most Prominent Ad Agency of the Year - 2022, Andhra Pradesh

- Plots Kaka - Best Emerging SME of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad in Real Estate Marketing Category

- Obal Innovations - Most Prominent Eco-friendly and Reusable Pallet Cover & Wrap SME of the Year - 2022, Ahmedabad

- Radiant Infonet Private Limited - Most Admired SME of the Year - 2022, Developing & Designing Assessments Category

- Kerala Cafe - Most Promising Kerala Cuisine Restaurant Brand - 2022

- SamBlogs.com - Best Emerging SME of the Year - 2022 in Jaipur for Digital Marketing Services Category

- Brain Tech Learning Centre - Best Emerging Learning Centre in Chennai - 2022

- Geetanjali HomeState Pvt Ltd. - Most Admired Real Estate Company of the Year - 2022, Gurgaon

- Nanolite Infratech Pvt.Ltd. - Most Promising SME of the Year - 2022, Brick Machine Manufacturers Category

- PG Communication - Best Emerging PR & Communications SME of the Year - 2022

- Hanging Hammer Interiors - Most Prominent Interior Design SME of the Year - 2022, Hyderabad

- DR.RJ's White Smile Cosmetic & Family Dental Clinic - Best Emerging Cosmetic Dental Clinic - 2022, Kochi

- To The Nines - Best Emerging Unisex Salon of the Year - 2022, Pune

- Munch Booth by Gangotree - Most Admired Cafe for Designer Chaats - 2022, Bengaluru

- Magneton Technologies Private Limited - Best Emerging IT Services Company - 2022, Bengaluru

- Minimac Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Lubrication Reliability Category

- TDB.ai - Most Prominent SME in AI Softwares - 2022, Madhya Pradesh

- ASSB Consultants OPC Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Recruitment, Tourism & Event Management Company - 2022, Chennai

- Medlink Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Most Prominent Pharma Company - 2022, Ahmedabad

- BelWether Group - Best Emerging Web Designing Company - 2022, Mumbai

- The Global Pharma Equipments - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2022, Pharma Equipment's Category

- The Good Food Guys - Best Emerging Restaurant Brand - 2022, Hyderabad

- Jaju's Flooring Concepts - Most Prominent Flooring Company of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru

- Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery - Best Emerging Bespoke Celebrity Jewellery SME - 2022

- Sun Green - Best Emerging Women-Led Horticulture SME - 2022, Andhra Pradesh

- SpeedForce - Most Promising SME of the Year - 2022, Multi-Brand Two-Wheeler Servicing Category

- Invest Advise - Most Prominent Wealth Management SME of the Year - 2022, Noida

- Senior Care Genie - Most Prominent SME of the Year - 2022, Senior Care Category

- Glitter'o Glaze Studio - Most Promising Makeup Studio & Academy of the Year - 2022, Nagpur

- TATVA HR Service Providers - Most Prominent SME of the Year - 2022, Bengaluru in HR, Statutory Compliance & Labor Law Category

- ACEnovation India Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Innovative Conference Company - 2022

- United Pixel - Best Emerging Digital Marketing SME of the Year - 2022, Bhubaneswar

- TuitionHUB - Best Emerging Company of the Year - 2022, Online Tutoring Category

- Rotomaker India Pvt Ltd - Most Promising VFX Company - 2022, Hyderabad

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, The awards are "exceptional", and they honor "ground-breaking ideas, innovations, and improved work processes." These activities, he said, will recognize and celebrate the new Eco-framework while also encouraging SMEs to look at the sky. He believes that some of them will go on to become future unicorns and examples of overcoming adversity in India that will be seen by the rest of the globe. In today's competitive business environment, reputation and credibility are crucial, and they are earned. If you can position yourself as a distinctive thought leader or expert in your field, it will make a huge impact on your brand. I'd want to thank and honor every SME, especially the Nationwide SME Awards 2022 Winners. It's a joy to see so many SME professionals from so many various companies and areas together to achieve our common goal.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

