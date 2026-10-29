VMPL New Delhi [India], October 29: At Pathways School Noida, care for students extends to the conditions in which they learn, travel and participate in school life. The school's approach to air quality combines dedicated filtration systems with monitoring and coordinated action during periods of heightened pollution. Our newly procured school buses are equipped with air purification systems, extending the school's attention to air quality into the daily commute. Within classrooms, a two-stage filtration system passes incoming air through pre-filters followed by MERV 14-rated filters to capture airborne particulate matter. Classrooms are maintained at positive pressure, supporting the supply of fresh, filtered air and helping limit the entry of unfiltered outdoor air.

These systems form an important part of the school's infrastructure, supporting the indoor environments in which students spend much of their day. During periods of unhealthy air quality, the Facility Department monitors pollution levels using the Airveda system, tracking fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and larger particles (PM10). Readings are checked twice daily during these periods and shared with the Senior Leadership Team, Medical Officer and Heads of Physical Education. This information supports coordinated decisions about outdoor activities and campus routines. When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, outdoor activities are suspended and building entry doors are kept closed to help limit exposure to polluted air.

By connecting monitoring with clear operational responses, the school can adapt daily activities to changing conditions while keeping learning, health and wellbeing central to its decisions. The campus's extensive trees, landscaped grounds and indoor planting bring nature into everyday school life. Alongside its air filtration and monitoring systems, these surroundings reflect a broader attention to the quality of the school environment, also recognised through the campus's LEED-EB Platinum certification. Together, these provisions demonstrate how infrastructure, facilities management and informed decisions contribute to the care of the school community. Sixteen Years Strong: A Legacy That Continues On 20 October 2026, Pathways School Noida marked 16 years since its first school day in 2010. The milestone celebrates the dedication of educators, the trust of families and generations of students who have shaped its journey.

The school remains owned and led by its founding family, providing continuity as the campus evolves to meet changing needs. Commitment to these learning spaces, transport and wellbeing carries that promise forward through practical improvements to everyday school life. Sixteen years on, the Pathways legacy continues through sustained attention to its people, its environment and the experiences of every learner. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)