Equitas SFB CEO P N Vasudevan resigns over perceived conflict of interest

P N Vasudevan, managing director and chief executive officer of Equitas Small Finance Bank, has resigned, citing persistent investor concerns over a perceived conflict of interest arising from his daughter’s association with a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

In his resignation letter dated October 29, Vasudevan said the perception of a conflict of interest had persisted despite his explanations to investors that there were no ongoing transactions between the bank and the NBFC. He said the issue was weighing on the bank’s stock performance and affecting value creation for shareholders and employees. The stock fell 20% post this announcement. It closed at Rs 56.99 on the BSE, a decline of 12.4%, on Thursday.

“My being the MD of a bank and my daughter being the co-promoter of an NBFC are within the regulatory framework of the Banking Regulations Act,” he said in the letter addressed to the bank’s chairman.

Vasudevan said his daughter’s NBFC received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2023 and that his association with the bank and her role in the NBFC had been disclosed to the board and the RBI as required.

He said there had been no transactions between Equitas Small Finance Bank and the NBFC, except for a short-term deposit placed around two and a half years ago, which was repaid on maturity. There had been no other transactions, including loans, between the two entities, he said.

“Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality,” Vasudevan said, adding that investors had repeatedly raised the issue during meetings over the past three years.

“Under the circumstance, it is important that we remove the ‘overhang’ arising out of the perception issue. Accordingly, I would like to step down from the bank,” he said, expressing hope that the stock would better reflect the bank’s financial strength following his exit.

The bank’s board took note of his resignation at a meeting on Thursday and requested him to continue as MD and CEO until his successor takes over. The nomination and remuneration committee will identify suitable internal and external candidates, whose appointments will be subject to RBI and other applicable regulatory approvals.

Vasudevan has been associated with Equitas since its inception as a microfinance institution in 2007 and led its transition into a small finance bank in 2016. Before joining Equitas, he spent two decades at Cholamandalam, followed by a brief stint at DCB Bank.

In his letter, he said he hoped to take a break after spending around 20 years at Equitas and focus on building a corpus for a trust dedicated to serving a different segment of society.

The leadership transition comes as the bank looks to build on its recent business growth. Vasudevan said the bank’s total business crossed ₹1 trillion in the quarter ended September 2026, while it recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹218 crore.

The bank has set a five-year plan through March 2031, targeting annualised growth of more than 20 per cent in advances and deposits and aiming to reach around ₹1.2 trillion in both. Vasudevan said advances and deposits had grown at compound annual growth rates of about 26 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, over the past five years.

He also said unsecured microfinance accounted for around 10 per cent of the bank’s advances, while its branch network had grown to about 1,100.

The board said it did not expect the leadership transition to affect the bank’s long-term plans.