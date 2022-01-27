Cashback Alert: Avail cashback of up to 52 per cent on JBL speakers on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exclusive deals and cashback offers on JBL speakers across different models.

Customers can earn up to 52% cashback while purchasing their favourite JBL speakers, available on easy monthly instalments starting at Rs. 1,294. The store offers frequent benefits to the shoppers like pocket-friendly deals, cashback offers, No cost EMIs, zero-down payments on select models, and many such attractive offers.

To avail of a No Cost EMI plan, shoppers need to use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card while purchasing their desired JBL speaker. This monthly payment plan allows them to pay for their shopping over a customizable repayment tenor. Additionally, the EMI store offers a zero-down payment on selected products, letting them buy an item without depositing a lump sum amount at the time of the purchase.

JBL has pioneered audio equipment technologies for decades. From premium Bluetooth soundbars to powerful party speakers with amplified bass delivery, JBL extends a wide range of options to cater to the diverse music needs of consumers. Some of the top-selling JBL speakers available on the EMI Store include:

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Squad Party Speaker with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,481 and flat 6% off

JBL Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Bass Boost and Dynamic Light Show Black (PartyBox 100) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,000 and flat 20% off

JBL Speaker with Bluetooth Technology Black (Flip 5) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,500 and zero down payment

JBL Charge 4 Powerful Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Power Bank (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,250 and zero down payment

JBL Bluetooth Portable Speaker Black (Boombox 2) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,708 and flat 14% off

Shop for JBL speakers on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the preferred JBL speaker, add it to the shopping cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

On the payment page, add the delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

Click on 'Submit' to complete the purchase after entering the OTP received on the registered mobile number

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers.

It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments, and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit: www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

