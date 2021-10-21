Collins extends its blended learning solution, Collins Infinity, to Classes 1 and 2

You would like to read
- Bestselling author Ajitabha Bose launches the biography of Kapil Sharma on his show
- Dr Suborno Bose, Founder - IIHM speaks on how the pandemic has transformed hospitality education and how IIHM is catering to the change
- Neowise Technologies joins forces with Kalandri Capital to co-create credit line for young professionals
- Over 400 participants from 12 countries attended 2-day conference by SIA-India
- Gnani.ai launches armour365™ Voice Biometrics software based on patented technologies
New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Collins Learning, the learning division of HarperCollins Publishers, today announced extension of its recently launched product, Collins Infinity, to classes 1 and 2.
This blended learning solution will cater to the teaching and learning needs of classes 1 to 8.
"Collins Infinity contains high quality, curriculum-driven content (mapped to the National Education Policy 2020) in both printed and digital versions. The platform was designed with a view to bypass the often-confusing workflows of typical learning management systems (LMS). The intuitive, modular workflow with minimal navigation clicks makes for a memorable user experience," said John Noel Bose, Head - Digital, Collins Learning.
He dwelled on the key features of the platform, "Collins Infinity is currently available for seven subjects, with each subject having more than 5,000 learning resources in the form of videos, audio, animations, 3-D models, interactivities, worksheets, and a lot more. It includes chapter and lesson plans, question bank with questions tagged to difficulty level, learning outcome, and taxonomy, enabling teachers to easily plan classes, or just click-through to assign homework or create test papers. It also includes in-depth reporting array and remediation tools for school administrators, teachers, and parents to gain valuable insights and support a student's learning style and progress. I think Collins Infinity would be a 360 support for schools, teachers, students, and parents in one platform."
Today, with user data security being more important than ever, Collins Infinity ensures safety of user information with the Infinity secure servers and up-to-date data security and encryption protocols.
"With more than 600 learning resources in the Collins product portfolio used by approximately six million students across the country, we hope that Collins Infinity will further the objective of making quality education more accessible. With Collins Infinity, learners will be able to create personalized progress journeys by measuring outcomes, while educators will be able to deliver lessons using the most effective pedagogical approaches," said Ananth Padmanabhan, Chief Executive Officer, HarperCollins Publishers, India.
He added, "Collins always places the learner at the core while designing print and digital resources, and at the same time empowers teachers with the right tools for an engaging and joyful teaching and learning experience. Collins also offers extensive training for all user schools. This led to Collins Infinity being widely adopted by schools in its pilot year and encouraged us to extend the solution from classes 3-8 to include classes 1 and 2."
"Technology must enable personalized learning by providing real-time data that gives teachers insight into each student's progress. It should also allow parents to be equal collaborators in their child's educational development. Collins Infinity aims to fulfill this with its rich content and simple interface," said Ananth Padmanabhan.
You can access Collins Infinity here: (https://infinity.collins.in/infinity/School/Logins.aspx)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor