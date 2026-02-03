PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 3: Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Digital Distribution Management System for channel partners, working with CelcomDigi Berhad, Malaysia's largest mobile network operator.

With over 20+ million users, CelcomDigi has strengthened its digital distribution capabilities with the launch of a Unified Digital Distribution Management System powered by Comviva's BlueMarble Retail platform. Designed for its channel partner ecosystem, the solution streamlines and automates sales and distribution operations across online, direct, and indirect channels, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

The platform consolidates multiple legacy systems into a single, resilient system that supports mission-critical business processes and cross-enterprise integrations. Integrated with over multiple enterprise systems and approximately 300+ touchpoints, the transformation enables seamless operations at scale, onboarding tens of thousands of partners, outlets, and users.