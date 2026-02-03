PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 2: Concept Medical Group, comprising Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd. and Concept Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., has been recognized among the Top 30 mid-size manufacturing companies in India in India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing 2026. This Great Place To Work® recognition highlights organizations that successfully balance manufacturing excellence with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. This recognition builds on Concept Medical Group's achievement of being certified as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for two consecutive years, including a Top 75 Best Workplaces in India ranking in 2025, with the Top 30 mid-size manufacturing workplaces recognition added as an additional distinction in 2026.

This milestone reflects the Group's people-first philosophy and its continued focus on building a workplace rooted in trust, collaboration, innovation, and accountability. The recognition highlights the organization's ability to inspire trust, instill pride, and foster camaraderie, creating an employee experience where people can do their best work and grow with purpose. From manufacturing floors and R & D labs to quality, regulatory affairs, operations, sales, and corporate support functions, employees across Concept Medical Group have contributed to shaping a culture defined by integrity, continuous improvement, and shared success. The Group believes that sustainable innovation in healthcare starts with empowered and engaged teams.

"At Concept Medical Group, we believe great products are built by great teams," said Parth Doshi, Executive Director. "This recognition reflects the ownership mindset and collaborative spirit our people demonstrate every day. As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to strengthening a culture that encourages ideas, rewards accountability, and enables every individual to perform at their best, while staying aligned to our shared purpose." Guided by the philosophy of "One Team. One Goal," Concept Medical Group has consistently invested in an environment where employees feel heard, trusted, and motivated to contribute meaningfully. This culture continues to be a key enabler of the Group's momentum, supporting manufacturing excellence, accelerating innovation, and ultimately advancing patient outcomes across global markets.

As the organization continues its journey of growth, this recognition serves as both a moment of pride and a renewed commitment: to raise the bar in manufacturing and healthcare innovation, while building a workplace where people can thrive, learn, and lead. About Concept Medical Group Concept Medical Group is a global medical technology group advancing coronary and peripheral vascular care through patented, nanocarrier-based drug-delivery platforms. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Group pioneered MagicTouch™ the world's first commercially available sirolimus-coated balloon (SCB) built on the proprietary Nanolute™ platform and offers a growing portfolio of drug-coated balloons and polymer-free drug-eluting stents. With a commercial presence in 80+ countries, its technologies have treated more than one million patients worldwide. Concept Medical's evidence base spans 45+ clinical trials involving 24,000+ patients, including completed studies in Japan; MagicTouch holds CE Mark approval, U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, and five U.S. FDA IDE approvals across coronary and peripheral indications. Envision Scientific, the Group's large-scale manufacturing platform in India, is ESG-certified, IGBC Gold-rated and ISO-certified, operates under systems compliant with key global regulators including PMDA (Japan), and has the capacity to produce over one million drug-delivery devices annually. The Group is committed to expanding indications and improving outcomes for patients globally.

