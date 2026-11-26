VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Walk up to Cornea's booth at DIDAC India 2026 and you won't find products lined up on shelves. You'll find a school. Cornea EduVerse, the company's working smart school model, is open at Booth M22 at the 16th edition of the show, running November 25 to 27 at BIEC, Bengaluru.

Most schools buy technology one piece at a time, often from different vendors. EduVerse shows what happens when every room is planned together, with one team behind the hardware, the software and the service.

The smart classroom is the heart of it. Cornea's latest Interactive Flat Panel, a 4K Android 16 display, runs Cornea Class AI, the company's own AI teaching software. Teachers use it to draft lesson plans and tests, choose from more than 100 teaching tools and pull up any of 30,000+ 3D models mid-lesson. The AI Pen works in 196 languages, so students can learn in the language they think in. It is AI in education the way teachers actually want it: less paperwork, more teaching.